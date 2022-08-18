Cidermass returns to Snowmass Village with some Juice

Schilling’s main sales representative, Sterling Scott, assists Cidermass attendees with samples of the product in Snowmass on Sept. 7, 2019.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Cidermass returns to the Snowmass Village Mall on Saturday for its fourth year, and it promises to be “an afternoon of tastings, music and good cheer,” according to Reed Lewis, Cidermass founder and owner of local spirits shop The Daily Bottle. He said that while cider has been around for a while, it was later to enter the Colorado market and “has exploded in the last two years,” so Cidermass is sure to be full of fun for all of drinking age.

Cideries will set up tastings along the mall, and in addition to Colorado cider makers, libations will be represented from five other states this year, including neighbors from Wyoming and New Mexico.

“People in the business are finding us and joining us for the first time this year,” said Lewis.

So even if you’ve been to the event in the past few years, expect some new tasting and new tunes for 2022. And just because you’ve had cider doesn’t mean there’s nothing new to see or try, either, according to Lewis.

“It’s cider festival, but just like Food & Wine doesn’t have just food and wine, we’ve invited some distilleries as well, to keep it from being one-dimensional. We just keep building it a little bit each year. I imagine the crowd will be a little bit bigger. You’ll see some old favorites and some new representation,” he said.





Tastings take place from 1-4 p.m., and select vendors include Shilling, Talbots, Colorado Cider Co., 10th Mountain Distilling, Marble Distilling and Whistling Andy Distillery, to name a few of the 20-25 vendors on tap.

And despite the national presence and the fact that the event is sure to attract cider heads from out of town, both Lewis and Rose Abello, tourism director for Snowmass, appreciate that this is an event with a Roaring Fork Valley flavor.

“This was Reed’s brainchild. To me, I love the fact that one of our great local vendors has all this passion behind this event. It’s nice to have a locally spearheaded festival,” Abello said. “Ciders have really taken off, and to be able to have a cider tasting of this magnitude right in our backyard is a great opportunity for our locals and visitors alike.”

“People come from all over but it’s really a locals’ event,” Lewis echoed.

In addition to the sweet and sour sips from around the country, ticketholders can also look forward to some locally curated live music. Lewis called the genre “mountain music” and said it will be a collaboration between several valley musicians who have come together to form the band Juice, which seems fitting for a cider shindig.

“We like to do events for the community, not to the community,” Abello said, emphasizing the fact that this motto is constantly repeated amongst the members of the Snowmass team as they’re putting together the calendar of events each season. “We like to do events that appeal to locals, as well as visitors.”

Cidermass is $45 in advance and $55 at the door. A commemorative glass is included with your tastings and, as always, Lewis would like to remind people that in addition to the familiar friends, local vendors and local musicians, local (and free) public transportation is available, so remember to carpool or hop on a shuttle or bus to get yourself home.

Cidermass glasses.

Hal Williams Photography Inc