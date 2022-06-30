CIA Director Burns part of Aspen Security Forum lineup

William Burns/Courtesy Aspen Institute

CIA Director William Burns headlines the list of speakers and panelists for the Aspen Security Forum , which returns as an in-person forum from July 19-22.

The forum’s agenda is subject to change; as of Thursday, Burns was scheduled to appear in conversation with NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell at an undetermined time July 20.

Put on by the Aspen Strategy Group, the Security Forum features current and former U.S. government officials, foreign ministers and ambassadors, business leaders, key academics and prominent journalists.



Panel discussions and one-on-one interviews will address critical national security and foreign policy issues facing the U.S. and the global community, including challenges posed by Russia, security policy in the Indo-Pacific, the future of NATO, energy policy and global supply chains, emerging international and domestic threats and more, according to a news release.

Anchors and correspondents from NBC News, the exclusive media partner of the 2022 Aspen Security Forum, will participate throughout the program. Participating journalists include Mitchell and NBC News Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube.

Confirmed speakers include: Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary of the Treasury; Vladimir Ashurkov, executive director, Anti-Corruption Foundation; Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chief of staff of the Air Force; Gen. Richard D. Clarke, commander, U.S. Special Operations; Dr. Elizabeth Economy, senior fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; Secretary Mark Esper, 27th U.S. secretary of defense; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Michèle Flournoy, former under secretary of defense for policy, U.S. Department of Defense, and co-founder and managing partner, WestExec Advisors; Gen, Charles A. Flynn, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific; Benjamin Gantz, defense minister, Israel; Secretary Robert Gates, 22nd U.S. secretary of defense, U.S. Department of Defense.





Steve Hadley, 20th U.S. national security advisor; Jane Harman, former congresswoman (CA-36), and Distinguished Fellow and President Emerita, Wilson Center; Dr. Fiona Hill, senior fellow, Center on the United States and Europe, Brookings Institution; Secretary Frank Kendall, 26th U.S. secretary of the Air Force; Ambassador Martin Kimani, permanent representative of Kenya to the United Nations; Mikk Marran, director-general, Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service; Ambassador Ashok Mirpuri, ambassador of Singapore to the United States.

Lisa Monaco, 39th Deputy Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice; Dr. Joe Nye, University Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus and former dean, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University; Meghan O’Sullivan, former deputy national security advisor for Iraq and Afghanistan, and Jeane Kirkpatrick Professor of the Practice of International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University; Secretary Penny Pritzker, 38th U.S. secretary of commerce; Marcin Przydacz, deputy foreign minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Poland; Ambassador Qin Gang, ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United States; Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force; Secretary Condoleezza Rice, 66th U.S. secretary of state and director, Hoover Institution; Gen. Laura Richardson, commander, U.S. Southern Command; Dr. Eric Schmidt, former CEO and chairman, Google, and chairman, National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence; Rear Admiral Lorin Selby, chief of naval research, U.S. Navy; Dr. Rajiv Shah, former administrator, United States Agency for International Development, and president, The Rockefeller Foundation; Andrew Shearer, director-general, Office of National Intelligence, Australia; Dr. Anne-Marie Slaughter, former director of policy planning, U.S. State Department, and CEO, New America; Jake Sullivan, 28th U.S. National Security advisor; Secretary Lawrence H. Summers, 71st U.S. secretary of the Treasury; Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia; Robert Zoellick, former U.S. Trade representative, and Chairman, Alliance Bernstein LP.