Christy Sports sued over 2019 purchase of Snowmass rental shops

Mark Chapdelaine and Linda Chapdelaine, owners of the since-dissolved Stay Tuned Ski & Sports chain, sued Christy this month in Denver District Court, saying they’re still owed $172,500.

Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun file photo

The owners who sold four ski repair and rental shops in Pitkin County to Christy Sports say the Lakewood-based chain isn’t paying the agreed-upon sum.



According to court documents, the couple inked a deal in late 2019 to sell their four stores in Snowmass Village to Christy for $836,000.



According to the purchase agreement, $190,000 of that was withheld when the deal closed. It was to be paid in annual installments if the lease for two of the stores — in Snowmass Village Center at 16 Kearns Road and Snowmass Club at 0239 Snowmass Club Circle — had “not been terminated by the landlord” as of that date, the agreement states.



The lawsuit indicates that Christy paid just one of the annual payments — $17,500 related to one store.



The Chapdelaines claim that Christy Sports “failed to renew its lease” for the two stores in May 2022. They say they’re entitled to be paid the remaining $172,500 because closure was the company’s decision — not something forced by the landlord.



“The landlord did not refuse to renew the lease,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant violated the terms of the hold back agreement when it chose not to renew.”



Christy Sports did not respond to requests for comment.



Greenwood Village attorney Peter R. Bornstein is representing Stay Tuned and the Chapdelaines.



“There’s money that’s been withheld — it should’ve been released, and it wasn’t — sitting in the account at the title company,” Bornstein told BusinessDen.



Meanwhile, in a separate Pitkin County lawsuit, the Snowmass Center landlord, Eastwood Snowmass Investors, claims Christy Sports actually did renew its lease at 16 Kearns Road through May 2025. The landlord said Christy closed the store and owes $17,480 in rent.



In response to that suit, Christy Sports said it renewed its lease on a month-to-month basis and denied owing the rent. The case is set to go to trial Aug. 9.



Christy Sports is represented by attorneys Thomas P. Kearns and Lilly G. Lentz with Fairfield and Woods. They did not respond to requests for comment.



Christy Sports got two other Snowmass locations in the deal, at 30 Anderson Lane and 425 Wood Road in Snowmass Village. Both appear to still operate but are closed for the season, according to the company’s website. All four stores dropped the Stay Tuned name.



Founded in 1958, Christy Sports has over 60 stores across five states, according to its website. Its Colorado presence includes stores in Denver, Vail, Boulder, and Littleton.

This story was originally published by Denver business news site BusinessDen.com.