Christmas tree permits for White River available

Christmas tree permits are available now through Dec. 22 at White River National Forest offices, including in Aspen and Carbondale.

Christmas tree cutting is allowed in most areas on the White River except for wilderness areas, scenic byways, Glenwood Canyon, the Maroon Bells scenic area, commercial timber sales areas, recreation and ski areas, campgrounds, trailheads, developed sites and administrative areas. Maps of where Christmas tree cutting is allowed will be provided with permits along with a regulations list.

The permits are $10 with a maximum of five per person. They can be purchased online or at the Aspen Ranger Station (806 W. Hallam St.) and the Sopris Ranger Station (620 Main St., Carbondale).

For more information, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.