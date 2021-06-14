Christie’s Gallery to pop up in Aspen this summer
Will open with Basquiat and Banksy show July 3
Christie’s will convert its Durant Avenue real estate office into a pop-up art gallery for the summer with plans to host exhibitions, events and educational programming from July 3 to Aug. 8.
Exhibitions will focus on modern and contemporary art, and will include pieces available for immediate sale as well as previews of auction items to be sold in the fall. The lineup begins with the exhibition “Basquiat to Banksy: Off the Wall Aspen” (July 3-15), followed by the group show “Out West” featuring Ed Ruscha mountain paintings and Richard Prince cowboys (July 17-28) and a preview of the 20th and 21st century works to be sold at auction this autumn (July 30-Aug. 8).
The pop-up gallery in this prominent location across from gondola plaza in downtown Aspen follows similar Christie’s initiatives in the Hamptons, Palm Beach and Chicago. Here in Aspen, Christie’s most recently hosted an Andy Warhol pop-up show in summer 2015.
“Christie’s has continued to build a presence in Aspen over the past 20 years,” Christie’s deputy chairman Capera Ryan said in the announcement. “We are always delighted to partner with the arts and cultural institutions of Aspen for thoughtful conversations while bringing our own talent and art to the community.”
Christie’s Aspen will be open by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Shows also will be online at christies.com.
