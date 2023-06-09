Chilson named new head basketball coach of Glenwood Springs High School

Newly-appointed Glenwood Springs High School basketball head coach Matt Chilson coaches up players on the sideline.

Following the departure of Glenwood Springs High School basketball coach Fred Heisel in May, the school announced on Wednesday that former assistant head coach and current head girls soccer coach Matt Chilson will take over the reins.

After serving his eighth season as an assistant coach, where Chilson appeared alongside both Heisel and former head coach Cory Hitchcock, the newly-appointed head coach said he is grateful for this new opportunity.

“I’m excited to see what this team is capable of doing next season,” Chilson said. “It’s only an added benefit that I already have a relationship with these guys, and I think we are going to have the opportunity to only add to the success that these players have had in recent years.”

Growing up in Flint, Michigan, and attending college at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, his knowledge of basketball has only come about after accepting a position with Glenwood Springs High School in 2015. After a number of years under both Heisel and Hitchcock, he said his knowledge has substantially grown while under the leadership of those before him.

“Coach Hitchcock really implemented energy and dedication to your craft, which is something that I have embedded in the girls (Glenwood High girls soccer team),” Chilson said. “With coach Heisel, it was always about more than the game and making sure that these kids were on a path that would do them good outside of the sport of basketball.”





A team that will be returning key contributor Sim Wegner, who led Glenwood Springs in points, blocks and rebounds en route to a Western Slope championship in 2022, Chilson knows this year’s squad will be ready for the task at hand.

“We have some great players and leaders who graduated a few weeks ago, but I think that the next group of seniors are ready to take on this next challenge,” he said. “This group of guys returning are prepared to take on that leadership role and get the job finished come this winter.”

Returning seven players who contributed during the 2022-23 season, he said his expectations stand tall.

“We have a lot of depth on this team which I think is something that we will be able to utilize this next season,” he said. “We had a good year last year, and I think everyone on this team is motivated to exceed the expectations that others have for ourselves.”

While the official Colorado High School Activities Association season is still a ways away, Chilson said the team has already begun preparing for what he hopes to be a great year.

