Chicago woman named as person who died in fatal accident near Basalt Friday
On Sunday morning, Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen released the name of the woman who died Friday in the fatal accident on Highway 82 near Holland Hills.
The woman was Susan Gordy, 65, of Chicago. In a news release sent out at 11:32 a.m. Sunday, Hansen said the cause of Gordy’s death was accidental due to multiple injuries sustained during the two-vehicle accident.
The accident occurred Friday afternoon when a silver Lexus pulling out of Bishop Lane near Basalt failed to yield to traffic with the right of way and was struck by a Subaru that was westbound, or headed downvalley on Highway 82, according to Sgt. Blake White, public information officer with Colorado State Patrol.
The driver of the Lexus, Gordy, was pronounced dead at the scene and the sole passenger was hospitalized in Glenwood Springs. There were three people total involved in the accident, as previously reported.
White said Sunday that CSP did not know the status of Gordy’s passenger, a woman who was reported to have life threatening injuries as a result of the accident.
CSP also did not know the status of the driver of the Subaru, a 39-year-old woman from Basalt who sustained serious injuries during the accident.
White said neither alcohol, drugs nor speed are being considered as contributing factors to the accident, and the CSP investigation into the fatal crash is still ongoing.
