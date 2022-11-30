CHICA Aspen opens for winter

The outdoor seating at CHICA Aspen.

CHICA Aspen re-opens on Thursday for the 2022-23 ski season in the Residences at the Little Nell, at the base of Aspen Mountain, with an outdoor bar and patio as well as a Latin-inspired interior.

The seasonal restaurant in Aspen first opened in December 2021 by the 50 Eggs Hospitality group. CHICA debuted in Las Vegas, soon followed by its location in Miami before moving to Aspen.

CHICA Aspen closed at the end of last ski season, though the operators had hoped to stay open year round. Now, returning as a strictly-seasonal location, CHICA is also launching new CHICA Aprés Base Camp “as the ultimate daytime after-party,” said a 50 Eggs Hospitality representative in a press release.

CHICA will be open for the apres and dinner hours with menus for each. The restaurant-apres location will host a live DJ seven days a week and “transforms into the ultimate entertainment and dining venue,” according to 50 Eggs.

CHICA, headed by celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, aims for bold modernity to classic Latin American cuisine, taking inspiration from combinations of Peruvian, Mexican, and Argentine dishes. The aprés and dinner menus will integrate CHICA’s mixology program and wine selection.





The menus will include fresh cuisines, including a lobster and caviar hand roll, “caviar bumps,” and Mexican-beer cheese fondue in the form of queso fundido, according to 50 Eggs.

CHICA plans open their “Apres Hangover Brunch Series” for the morning crowd from Dec. 23 until Jan. 2.

CHICA will be open from 8-10 a.m. for takeaway breakfasts, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for aprés, and 5-10 p.m. for dinner seatings.

