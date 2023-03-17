We asked ChatGPT what it knows about Aspen.

You’ve likely heard of ChatGPT by now, but if you haven’t, it’s an artificial-intelligence system released in November 2022 that already has taken the world by storm with over 100 million users in its first month.

Its capabilities are impressive — and also a little scary. I already asked it if it could take my job, and it politely said “No” — it can’t afford the rent in Aspen (I am kidding, but I wouldn’t put it past the entity that edges ever closer to passing the famous Turing test).

But really, this AI system is revolutionary. According to Vox , “The new technology has the potential to improve how people learn new languages, how blind people process images, and even how we do our taxes.”

ChatGPT describes its purpose as providing “natural language processing capabilities,” meaning it can understand and generate “human-like language.”

“I was trained on a vast amount of text data to enable me to perform a wide range of tasks, including language translation, text summarization, answering questions, and generating text,” the bot said in an interview with The Aspen Times.





The newsroom at The Aspen Times wondered what AI knew about Aspen and whether its answers could be considered accurate. Some of ChatGPT’s answers were shortened for brevity.

A breakdown of the conversation:

The Aspen Times: Hello, ChatGPT. My name is Kristen Mohammadi, and I’m a journalist in Aspen. I’d like to ask you some questions, but first, can you tell me what you know about modernday Aspen?

ChatGPT: Aspen is a small town located in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It is a popular tourist destination known for its world-class skiing, scenic beauty, and outdoor recreational opportunities. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, visitors to Aspen can enjoy hiking, biking, rafting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The town is also home to a vibrant arts and cultural scene, with numerous galleries, museums, and music venues.

In recent years, Aspen has become known as a playground for the rich and famous, with many celebrities and billionaires owning homes and vacationing in the area. Despite its reputation as an exclusive enclave, Aspen is also home to a diverse community of locals, including ski bums, artists, and entrepreneurs.

Our verdict: True.

The Aspen Times: Which of the four mountains are the best for skiing?

ChatGPT: If I had to choose just one mountain for skiing in Aspen, I would recommend Snowmass. Snowmass is the largest of the four mountains, offering the most extensive skiable terrain and a wide variety of runs for skiers of all levels, from beginner to expert.

Our verdict: I asked our Snowmass Sun reporter Audrey Ryan if Snowmass was the best mountain for skiing. She said, “Yes, Snowmass is the best mountain because it has something for everyone.”

The Aspen Times: Which is better, Aspen or Vail?

ChatGPT: The decision on which place is better would ultimately depend on personal preferences and interests. Here are some general differences between the two places:

Aspen is known for its glitz and glamour, with high-end shopping, dining, and lodging options. It has a vibrant cultural scene with music and arts festivals, as well as several ski mountains. It has a rich history and is home to several museums and historic sites.

Vail, on the other hand, is a larger ski resort with more extensive terrain and a variety of runs suitable for all levels of skiers and snowboarders. It has a charming alpine village with a range of dining and shopping options, as well as several luxury hotels and lodges.

Our verdict: Bias has no place in journalism. Aspen is obviously way better.

The Aspen Times: What are some of the most affordable restaurants in Aspen?

ChatGPT: Aspen is known for its high-end dining options, but there are also several affordable restaurants that offer delicious food and great value for money. Places with most offerings under $20 include Jour de Fête, The Big Wrap, Brunelleschi’s, and Hickory House.

Our verdict: This is mostly true.

The Aspen Times: Who are some of the most famous athletes to come out of Aspen?

ChatGPT: Aspen is a well-known destination for winter sports enthusiasts, and the area has produced several accomplished athletes in various disciplines. Some of the most famous athletes include Alex Ferreira, Gretchen Bleiler, Chris Davenport, Wiley Maple, and Jeremy Abbot.

Our verdict: I asked our sports editor Austin Colbert if this was factually accurate. He agreed with the bot, but added, “Hanna Falhauber deserves some kudos.”

