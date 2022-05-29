Chapel Gallery partners with EcoFlight for art show
The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open the mixed-media art show “Soar“ on Wednesday, June 1.
Curated by painter Amy Beidleman, the show includes work from Neal Beidleman, Coleen Clare, Larry Day, Mark Harvey, Pete McBride, Jane Pargiter, Robin Van Domelen, Andre Wille and Pierre Wille. It will run through July 10.
The show is presented in partnership with the nonprofit EcoFlight, which uses small aircraft to advocate for wildlands and habitat.
“Curator Amy Beidleman has assembled a unique group of photographers, painters and sculptors for the show,” said gallery co-director Michael Bonds. ”Large photographs, watercolor paintings and metal and clay sculptures highlight the West’s landscape.”
A reception for the artists will run from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.
