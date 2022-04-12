Chapel Gallery opens ‘Formally Speaking’
The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open the ceramics and mixed media exhibition “Formally Speaking“ on Wednesday evening in partnership with the nonprofit Aspen Family Connections.
A public reception will run from 4-7 p.m.
Curated by ceramicist Molly Peacock, the exhibition includes work by Ginny Beesley, Kevin Callahan, Liz Heller, Tammie Lane, Eden Marsh, Michael McConnell, Yehudis Moskovits, Molly Peacock and Mila Rossi.
A portion of proceeds will go to Aspen Family Connection, the local family resource center.
Gallery co-director Michael Bonds noted the range of work included in the show along with ceramics.
“There are other mediums including photography, mixed media, drawings and painting,” Bonds said in an announcement. “Please come to the opening and greet the artists, have some refreshments and food, and learn more about Aspen Family Connections.”
