Chapel Gallery and Lift-Up partner for ‘Far Away Places’

The Aspen Chapel will open a painting exhibition titled “Far Away Places” on Wednesday in partnership with the nonprofit Lift-Up.

The show, curated by Jocelyn Audette, features paintings by local artists of locales beyond our valley — celebrating the beloved tradition of offseason travel at a time when many such opportunities have been hampered by the pandemic.

“I have been living abroad for much of the year and, because the Roaring Fork Valley is a place where residents travel often, I thought it might be interesting to see what other artists have been painting far away from home,” Audette said in an announcement.

The show will open with reception from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. Organizers are asking visitors to bring a non-perishable food item for Lift-Up (no glass accepted).

Participating artists are Audette, Alice Bedard-Voorhees, Lisa Caplan, Staci Dickerson, Lindsay Jones, Leah Potts, Michael Raaum, Glen Rappaport, Nicolette Toussaint and Greg Watts. The artists are from Aspen, Basalt and Carbondale.





Lift-Up is dedicated to providing food and other humanitarian essentials while creating a bridge to personal empowerment and self-reliance.