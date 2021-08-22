Chapel Gallery and AVLT partner for ‘Our Lands’ art show

The Aspen Chapel Gallery and nonprofit Aspen Valley Land Trust (AVLT) have teamed to present the art show “Our Lands.”

Ten local painters were given access to lands protected by AVLT conservation easements and made work depicting the scenes there for the show.

The painting exhibition will open Wednesday with 10% of sales benefiting AVLT. It will run through Oct. 3.

Participating artists are Brian Colley, Lorraine Davis, Marcia Fusaro, Michael Kinsley, Tammie Lane, Linda Loeschen, Laurie McBride, David Notor, Jill Sabella and Doug Graybeal, who curated the show.

“The owners who so generously granted AVLT conservation easements gave us permission to go on their property to paint,” Graybeal said in an announcement. “We have had a year to be able access these lands. The result is a show that highlights what has been saved forever.”

Since 1967, the Aspen Valley Land Trust, a Colorado nonprofit organization, has protected more than 67 square miles of open spaces in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys for wildlife, agriculture and community. These lands include 10 public parks, 30 miles of hiking and biking trails, 100 miles along rivers and streams, and over 30,000 acres of important winter habitat for deer and elk .

