Changes are afoot at Aspen and Snowmass post offices now that new postmaster has moved on

The state of the Aspen post office lobby in early November.

Courtesy photo

After a year on the job, Aspen and Snowmass’ postmaster has moved to a new position within the U.S. Postal Service in another state.

Aleicia Dickson, whose last day was Friday, started here in March 2019.

During that time, Dickson faced several challenges while managing the Aspen post office, including several clerk and carrier jobs remaining open due to low pay compared with the cost of living, and vacancies in custodial positions that has left the lobby overflowing with trash.

Dickson’s solution was to remove the trash and recycling cans so people would stop throwing their garbage on the ground near the receptacles.

“I was bummed that she left,” James Boxrud, who works in the USPS’s strategic communications department in Denver, said Tuesday. “She was doing a good job.”

He said the position has been advertised within the USPS in 19 states.

Internal applicants are being interviewed this week and a decision is expected next week.

In the interim, Reza Tehrani, who is the postmaster at the Carbondale post office, is at the helm.

Boxrud said he estimates the average tenure for a postmaster in Aspen is about a year on the job.

He acknowledged the difficulty in attracting and retaining employees here, and the USPS pays managers to relocate when necessary.

“It would be great to have housing,” Boxrud said, noting the lack of affordable housing in the valley.

Boxrud said the USPS is still actively seeking to fill several vacant positions at the Aspen post office, and recently held a job fair in Glenwood Springs.

A carrier assistant job posted on Indeed shows the hourly wage at $17.29.

Boxrud said to attract more applicants, the USPS is offering benefits at the date of hire instead of waiting months for the employee to gain “career status” within the federal organization.

Dickson told The Aspen Times in December that she had posted job openings for two full-time carrier positions, five clerk positions, two custodial positions and five part-time clerk and carrier positions.

At the time, she expressed frustration on not being able to find employees but said she was motivated in finding solutions.

It will be someone else’s job to do that once the USPS hires its next Aspen and Snowmass postmaster.

csackariason@aspentimes.com