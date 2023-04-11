Change of the guard for Aspen City Council as Guth, Rose sworn in

New Aspen City Councilman Sam Rose, right, listens to Municipal Court Judge Brooke Peterson while being sworn in on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Aspen City Hall.

The Aspen City Council Chambers was packed Tuesday evening for the end of an era – and the beginning of the next. From city employees to children of a new councilman, the excitement was palpable and enthusiastic.

Many hugs were exchanged, cheers, and, of course, a few tears shed for the changing of the guard.

Current council members were welcoming of the two new council members and excited about new contributions to many of the city’s old challenges.

Mayor Torre was sworn in for his third term, and William “Bill” Guth and Samuel “Sam” Rose were sworn in for their first terms of City Council.

Municipal Court Judge Brooke Peterson swore in the three and had them sign their oaths of office.





Councilman Guth’s three children were all smiles and giggles as they proudly held their dad’s new City Council sign.

Aspen City Manager Sara Ott had the two new council members take their seats and handed them their new business cards. With that, the new City Council term began.

New Aspen City Councilman Bill Guth, back right, poses with his family as well as Municipal Court Judge Brooke Peterson, left, after being sworn in on Tuesday at Aspen City Hall.

“I truly believe Aspen is the best place on Earth to call home, and now the work truly begins for me to help move Aspen forward in a positive direction. I am just so happy to live here and experience all Aspen has to offer, and I want to make sure that is maintained for the current and future generations,” said Councilman Rose.

“Tonight truly is just the beginning, and I am honored and blessed to get to work for this community that I love so dearly,” he added.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be up here with there three of you,” Guth said. “I am sure I have a lot to learn. I’m excited to share my perspective and help shape the future of Aspen, the best community in the world. I’m excited to have Sam up here with the rest of us.”

“Thank you for the support and confidence. It’s and honor and responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Torre said. He addressed council chambers and promised to continue to support building a livable and lovable Aspen.

“I once again extend the invite for discussion with anyone, especially those who spread misinformation. I am energized an excited for these next two years. As Bill said, this is the best place to live in the world,” he said.

“I’m just an Aspenite,” he said. “I’m not perfect nor do I hold all the answers. My biggest hope is to inspire others for community participation.”

Bill Guth, left, sits with Sam Rose prior to both being sworn in as the newest members of the Aspen City Council on Tuesday at Aspen City Hall.

Aspen Mayor Torre salutes the audience after being sworn in for another term on Tuesday at Aspen City Hall.

New Aspen City Councilman Bill Guth gives a few remarks after being sworn in on Tuesday at Aspen City Hall.

New Aspen City Councilman Sam Rose gives a few remarks after being sworn in on Tuesday at Aspen City Hall.

New Aspen City Councilman Sam Rose talks to members of the audience prior to being sworn in on Tuesday at Aspen City Hall.

Aspen Mayor Torre, right, poses with Municipal Court judge Brooke Peterson after being sworn in on Tuesday at Aspen City Hall.

