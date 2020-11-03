Chandler-Henry and Scherr in line for reelection to Eagle BOCC seats

Kathy Chandler-Henry

Picasa

Totals compiled by 9 p.m. Tuesday night indicate that Eagle County voters reelected Kathy Chandler-Henry of Eagle and Matt Scherr of Minturn to their seats on the Board of County Commissioners.

In the 9 p.m. results released by the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder — representing 27,510 ballots cast of the county’s 33,967 active voters — show Chandler-Henry tallied 16,482 votes (63%) to challenger Tom Crisofulli’s 9,744 votes (37%). Scherr was up with 15,993 votes (61%) to challenger Jennifer Woolley’s 10,233 votes (39%).

Chili and pacing

“It is a pretty good lead, I will just keep my fingers my figures crossed,” said Chandler-Henry, shortly after the first round of Eagle County results were posted.

In an election season that was marked by nasty rhetoric nationwide, Chandler-Henry noted hers was a “congenial, well-mannered race.”

“It was a very civil campaign, focused on the issues,” she said.

This was Chandler-Henry’s third campaign for the office. She was appointed to the District 2 seat when former Commissioner Jon Stavney resigned his seat. She initially ran to fill out the remaining two years of that term before her successful run four years ago.

Tuesday, for her final campaign, she spent the day watching the voter turnout numbers climb in Eagle County and kept herself busy. “I made a pot of chili and took the dog for a walk and spent the day pacing,” she said.

“I think people were motivated to get out and vote this year,” she added. “We will get back to work tomorrow and we have plenty of work yet to do with climate change and COVID-19 and housing.”

Work ahead

Like Chandler-Henry, District 1 Commissioner Scherr was appointed to his seat. He took office when Jill Ryan resigned in 2019 to take the top job with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

Scherr spent the day in his office and doing last minute campaigning.

“People were asking me today, ‘Aren’t you worried?’ I said no, because it is it what it is at this point,” he said.

Like Chandler-Henry, Scherr complimented the character of the local race.

“Jennifer has been nothing but gracious and kind,” he said. “Given what we are seeing on the national level, it is much more respectful at the local level where you are running on issues.”

On the subject of issues, Scherr noted one of Woolley’s primary platform points was an argument that the county commissioners need to be more available to the community at large.

“I totally agree with her. She is right. We need to figure out how to engage, locally, better,” Scherr said. “I agreed we have to have those conversations about taxation and health care and all those larger problems that aren’t within our scope, but are certainly within our influence.”

As he settled in to watch the rest of the evening’s election results — both local races and national ones — Scherr said he and Chandler-Henry recently spoke about Eagle County’s role in moving forward past Election Day.

“What is our role in that? How do we keep that momentum because there is a lot we have to do,” Scherr said. “There are issues we need to stop talking about and start getting things done.”