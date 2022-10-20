Chamber recognizes guest service

For the second year, Aspen Chamber Resort Association has designated October as Guest Service Appreciation Month, dedicated to recognizing the front-line and guest-service workers.

“Business owners that join ACRA do so to engage with the Aspen community and provide valuable benefits to attract and retain their staff,” said Sarah Reynolds Lasser, senior director of business development. “Together, we can make a real impact in our employees’ experience working in Aspen, including showing appreciation for their hard work providing guest services to our visitors and locals. This begins with showing our gratitude to guest service employees and the entirety of Aspen’s workforce.”

To recognize hard-working locals and support restaurant members who keep their doors open for locals in the off-season, the chamber has launched a workers-appreciation program. Sign up at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/cgjtoi1/WAP to receive complimentary gift cards and notice of pop-up appreciation events.

The chamber will also host a training for guest-service employees led by Shelley McLaughlin, a consultant working in conjunction with Ascendigo Autism Services . She will present during a virtual training on the topic of Autism Wandering & Elopement and safety for this population in the community. The goal of the presentation is to explain how this issue not only impacts residents of Aspen, but also for visitors. She has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 14 years and has an adult son on the spectrum. She will offer insight into how hotels, recreational sites, restaurants, and the broader business community can better position themselves in these areas, officials said.

Businesses and employees are invited to join via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from noon to 1 p.m. Registration can be found here: https://aspenchamber-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FhlTIwuMRXmV6Gj_q1rJUw