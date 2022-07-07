Challenge Aspen ‘Wimbledon Day’ takes fundraising efforts to the tennis courts

Challenge Aspen supporters can play and spectate in a tennis charity event this weekend to raise funds for the local adaptive sports nonprofit based in Snowmass Village.

Participants in “Wimbledon Day” on July 9 can play in a late-afternoon mixed doubles tournament from 3-5 p.m. and watch the pros face off in an early-evening match from 5-6 p.m. at the Aspen Tennis Club.

Participation is donation-based at the event. Funds support Challenge Aspen’s year-round work to increase accessibility and offer outdoor recreation opportunities for people with disabilities.

A silent and live auction for tennis-related items will also take place during the event. To register for the event in advance for free (donations will be collected onsite), visit bit.ly/3yPFs55 . Attendees are encouraged to wear their “Wimbledon whites.”

The annual Denim and Diamonds Gala takes place July 23 at T-Lazy-7 ranch; tickets are sold out but all are welcome to participate in an online silent auction July 18-22.

The Challenge Aspen Golf Classic is slated for Aug. 1 at the Snowmass Club golf course, with registration still open. Tickets are $250 for individuals and $1,000 for a team of four; the price includes green fees and carts, breakfast and a post-tournament reception as well as participation in a hole-in-one contest and other competitions for prizes.

A 64-team cornhole tournament will take place Aug. 20 at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. Registration is $100 for a two-player team and cash prizes will be offered.

Also, some endurance-minded Challenge Aspen supporters are going the distance and fundraising for the organization while training for trail running races in Italy in October as part of the Sole Mates team.

For more information on all Challenge Aspen fundraisers and programming, visit challengeaspen.org .