Celestial application headed back to adjustment board

The Pitkin County Board of Adjustment must re-hear an application for a large, controversial home in the Maroon Creek Valley.

After a four-hour hearing Monday, Pitkin County commissioners decided to direct its staff to draft a resolution remanding the application back to the Board of Adjustment, which must revisit the variances it granted to the Celestial Land Co. in September, Board Chairwoman Patti Clapper said.

Commissioners are scheduled to approve that resolution April 25.

The Board of Adjustment did not hear all information necessary to make a decision last September before granting the exemptions, Clapper said. The board allowed variances, including 20-foot-high retaining walls and other elements the Maroon Creek Caucus and a group of neighbors objected to.

The new Board of Adjustment hearing has not been scheduled.