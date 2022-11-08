Thank You for Thank you Cowboy Up Carbondale 2022!

Thank you Cowboy Up Carbondale 2022!

Provided Photo

Roaring Fork Athletics would like to thank the board members of Cowboy Up who chose us as their recipient of their fundraiser this year. It was a great community event and helped raise $15,000 for Roaring Fork Athletics. Many local businesses donated to our silent and live auctions to bring in the funds for RFHS Athletics. Thanks also to the local ranching families and businesses that bought a table and enjoyed the event with us.

Couldn’t have done it without you: Erin Bassett, Eric Rudd, Natalie Bassett, Scott Haycock, Mike & Jayme Goscha Thanks Y’all

GO RAMS!

Crista BarlowAD Roaring Fork High School