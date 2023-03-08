Happy Birthday for RL “The Wiz” turns 88
Our dear friend Robert had a stroke in November and has been in hospitalized in Denver ever since. His goal is to come back to the Western Slope once room in a proper facility becomes available. He struggles to speak so phone calls are difficult. Birthday cards, notes, pictures of the rivers that he loves, as well as visitors are encouraged and welcome. It would be a highlight for him to hear from his friends. Please send birthday cards to:
Robert L. Stevenson
c/o ADARA
12975 Sheridan Blvd
Room 355 Bed 2
Broomfield, CO 80020