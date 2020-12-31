 Anniversary for Ernest & Marjorie Gerbaz | AspenTimes.com
Anniversary for Ernest & Marjorie Gerbaz

Anniversary

Ernest & Marjorie Gerbaz

January 2, 2021

Happy 70th anniversary from your family. Together you have created a beautiful family and many wonderful memories. We are sorry we weren’t able to celebrate with a party, “darn that covid”, but we will look forward to celebrating your 75th!!!!

