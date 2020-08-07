Celebrate National CBD Day (and cure your quarantine blues) with these green spa treatments

Clean | Aesthetics owner Ferris Nickerson has taken her skincare skills on the road (she closed her boutique spa space in Basalt earlier this summer), now solely offering mobile treatments in-home from Aspen to Glenwood.

Courtesy Clean | Aesthetics

August 8 marks National CBD Day, founded by cbdMD to bring awareness to cannabidiol and proclaimed by the registrar at National Day Calendar. First officially observed in 2018, celebrating the calming compound is needed this year more than ever.

As just one of 113 identified cannabinoids, CBD accounts for up to 40% of the plant’s extract; it does not induce the “high” most commonly associated with cannabis, which comes from the more prevalent tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. And if you haven’t heard by now, CBD is widely believed (despite some research, is still scientifically unproven) to effectively and naturally soothe pain, insomnia, inflammation, stress and anxiety.

Over the past two years, the commonly coined “cure-all” has become a global wellness movement and as a subindustry of legal cannabis, CBD is projected to hit a sales figure of $4.75 billion in 2020 alone. Locally, our health conscious community has fully embraced it, with CBD making its way onto menus around town from restaurants to coffee shops to spas.

Whether you’ve been juggling working from home with childcare, missing the summer social scene, or pushing your body on outside adventures — here are 10 spas to try now that they’re back open. Venturing out for a self-care service might be daunting, but each spa listed has confirmed it’s taking extra precautionary measures to ensure the safest experience. With no end in sight to “when this is over,” taking an hour or two to pamper yourself (if your budget allows) can bring a sliver of normalcy to your mindset, while also supporting local spas who need our business.

The O2 shop stocks the Dynamic Duo from Aspen’s own luxury skincare line, Antedotum.

Courtesy Antedotum

O2 Aspen

Just recently forming a partnership with Steamboat Springs-based brand Lost Range CBD, O2 offers add-ons to massage ($50) and facial ($25) treatments. The O2 shop also sells Lost Range’s handcrafted topicals and tinctures along with the Dynamic Duo from Aspen’s own luxury skincare line, Antedotum. 408 S. Mill St., Aspen, 970-925-4002, o2aspen.com

The Little Nell

Upgrade any massage treatment with the ultra-rich, highly-concentrated Skin Repair from Ambary Gardens as an add-on ($40), which in addition to addressing hydration, is also specifically formulated for muscle recovery. 675 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-920-4600, thelittlenell.com

Remède Spa

Spend a day in the sprawling, secluded Remède Spa at the St. Regis Aspen Resort for a CBD Restorative Facial (60 minutes, $250) or a CBD Healing Massage (60 minutes, $280) — both using products from Code of Harmony, a southern California-based brand founded by a licensed aesthetician. 315 E. Dean St., Aspen, 970-920-3300, stregisaspen.com

West End Med Spa’s signature massage blends the Body Balm and Body Oil from locally-based Blue Willow Beauty and together to alleviate deep-seated tension and muscular stress.

Courtesy Blue Willow Beauty

West End Med Spa

The signature West End Massage (60 minutes, $185) uses both the Body Balm and Body Oil from locally-based Blue Willow Beauty and is designed to alleviate deep-seated tension and muscular stress. 220 W. Main St., Aspen, 970-429-8243, westendmedspa.com

Heaven on Earth

As the first local spa to use CBD in its treatments, Pila Xian’s signature Head in the Clouds Massage (60 minutes, $188) alternates between Apothecanna’s Extra Strength and Circulation body creams paired with long, flowing strokes focused on pain relief and muscle relaxation. Using Color Up CBD products, her Deep CBD Oxygen Facial (60 minutes, $238) or CannaBliss CBD Facial (60 minutes, $188) will heal your skin and result in clean, glowing skin. 205 S. Mill St., Aspen, 970–925-2278, heavenonearthaspen.com

Hotel Jerome

Treat chronic pain with an Intuitive CBD Massage (50 minutes, $265), which targets sore muscles with a deeper technique and the application of the Relaxing Sore Muscle Body Oil by Nature’s Root — the eponymous line from the first-ever, hemp-based spa in the country. The spa also uses Lost Range CBD for select services. 330 E. Main St., Aspen, 970-429-5028, aubergeresorts.com

Viceroy Snowmass

For full body tiredness, book the CBD Spa Treatment (60 minutes, $215), which stimulates blood circulation and flow. If you have a specific ache or pain, the CBD Spot Treatment ($30) can be added to any Massage Journey treatment. Viceroy works exclusively with Splish Naturals, formulated in the Rocky Mountains with products created for luxury spa professionals. 130 Wood Rd., Snowmass Village, 970-923-8000, viceroysnowmass.com

In partnership with the Carbondale-based CBD company Sopris Health & Wellness, a CBD massage oil upgrade can be applied to any massage or as a spot treatment. The retail space also stocks its complete line.

Courtesy Sopris Health & Wellness

Fahrenheit Body Spas

In partnership with the Carbondale-based CBD company Sopris Health & Wellness, a CBD massage oil upgrade can be applied to any massage ($30) or as a spot treatment ($10). The retail space also stocks its complete line, plus products from That’s Natural, Nature’s Root and Moksha Chocolate to try at home. 241 Robinson St., Basalt, 970-315-1234, fahrenheitbodyspas.com

True Nature Healing Arts

ISUN’s Recovery CBD Herbal Oil, extracted from locally grown, biodynamic hemp, is an add-on to any massage treatment ($15) or Authentic’s Juniper Joint Rub can be applied for spot treatments upon request. Pure CBD extract is also available as an enhancement ($4) on the menu at the in-house Organic Café for any latte or beverage. 100 N. 3rd St., Carbondale, 970-963-9900, truenaturehealingarts.com

Clean | Aesthetics

Owner Ferris Nickerson has taken her skincare skills on the road (she closed her boutique spa space in Basalt earlier this summer), now solely offering mobile treatments in-home from Aspen to Glenwood. Her Altitude Refresher facial with a CBD enhancement (60 minutes, $190), uses hyaluronic acid with Antedotum’s Elixir Firming Serum and Vital Face Oil to create a hyperbaric bubble, leaving any skin type plump, hydrated and bright. House calls only, 970-596-3107, cleanaesthetics.co

Katie Shapiro can be reached at katie@katieshapiromedia.com and followed on Twitter @bykatieshapiro.