CDOT suspends Bustang and Outrider service statewide

The Colorado Department of Transportation is shutting down its Bustang and Outrider bus services due to COVID-19 concerns.

Summit Daily File

The Colorado Department of Transportation has suspended its Bustang and Outrider bus services between cities throughout the state.

The suspension is meant to reduce intercity travel and will last through at least April 11 as officials continue to reevaluate the situation and receive new gubernatorial orders.

“We must do everything we can right now to limit the spread of COVID-19,” CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a release. “Minimizing travel between communities is one important piece of our fight against this virus, and so we are suspending our intercity bus service.”

CDOT is urging would-be travelers to stay at home whenever possible.