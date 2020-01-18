CDOT says Snowstang bus service to ski areas has been success to Steamboat, other spot
The Denver Post
As the Colorado Department of Transportation prepares to run additional “Snowstang” buses on Martin Luther King Day to augment its regular weekend service, officials say the program has been successful so far in its first season of operation.
CDOT says the service is meeting its goal to cover 40% of its costs through rider fares. The rest of the cost for the service is being subsidized by the ski areas involved: Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Steamboat.
The 51-seat buses to Loveland and A-Basin ($25 roundtrip) have been running 49% full, according to CDOT. Steamboat buses ($40) are running 30% full, exceeding CDOT’s expectation of 25%. And it turns out 40% of the riders are out-of-state or international tourists.
“The cooperative funding by Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, Steamboat Resort and the Town of Steamboat means the no-net-cost to taxpayer goal is also being met,” said David Krutsinger, CDOT director of transit and rail. “This is a remarkable achievement.”
