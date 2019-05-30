Castle Creek Bridge work set for Friday; delays, detours will slow traffic

A Tesla avoids a pothole on the Castle Creek bridge on March 6.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Motorists will faces detours and traffic delays Friday as the city does repair work on the Castle Creek Bridge.

Westbound traffic on the bridge will be detoured on Power Plant Road from approximately 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastbound traffic will continue to use the bridge with intermittent holds for outbound buses, according to the city of Aspen.

Work will be done to make temporary repairs to the pavement peel in the westbound lane near the west side of the bridge.

“By addressing the pavement peel with a temporary patch, the city and CDOT can take necessary time to ensure the chosen solution is the best approach while preventing further damage,” said Pete Rice, senior project manager for the city’s engineering department.

Street parking along 6th Street will be temporarily closed during detour operations. Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses and school buses will be exempted from the detour and will be staged on 7th Street. At intermittent times, traffic control will stop inbound traffic to allow for the buses to cross the bridge.