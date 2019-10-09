Castle Creek Bridge work delayed until next week because of weather forecast

Traffic moves across the Castle Creek Bridge due to bridge construction in Aspen on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Kelsey Brunner / The Aspen Times

Due to weather forecasts for the Aspen area, work on the Castle Creek Bridge has been suspended until next week.

The remaining work is rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 15. Crews are currently wrapping up the placement of new asphalt across the bridge. Remaining activities include concrete work and work at the bridge joints.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, westbound traffic on the Castle Creek Bridge will be detoured via Sixth Street to Power Plant Road. Eastbound traffic will continue to use Castle Creek Bridge with intermittent holds for outbound buses.

Traffic patterns will resume as normal for the remainder of this week.