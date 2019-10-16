Castle Creek Bridge is open
Motorists should not expect any delays Wednesday at the entrance to Aspen as construction on the Castle Creek Bridge is complete.
Crews were fixing a large pothole and thickening the surface to prevent future erosion on Monday and Tuesday, as well as last week.
Delays are expected on Thursday for one hour at 10:30 a.m. as crews stripe the road. Traffic will be alternating during that time.
The $4.6 million bridge project was done in 2018 to improve the Hallam Street corridor with new bus stops and a wider concrete sidewalk over the bridge.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News