Castle Creek Bridge is open

Traffic moves across the Castle Creek Bridge due to bridge construction in Aspen on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Motorists should not expect any delays Wednesday at the entrance to Aspen as construction on the Castle Creek Bridge is complete.

Crews were fixing a large pothole and thickening the surface to prevent future erosion on Monday and Tuesday, as well as last week.

Delays are expected on Thursday for one hour at 10:30 a.m. as crews stripe the road. Traffic will be alternating during that time.

The $4.6 million bridge project was done in 2018 to improve the Hallam Street corridor with new bus stops and a wider concrete sidewalk over the bridge.​