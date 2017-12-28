Carolyn Sackariason joins Aspen Times to cover City Hall, local issues

Longtime Aspen journalist Carolyn Sackariason is returning to The Aspen Times, bringing back her 22 years of local knowledge of the city and valley to the newspaper.

Sackariason will start full time in January, and will be covering city government as well as working on larger projects that are community-oriented. She worked at the Times previously in the mid-2000s, as well as at the Snowmass Sun.

"Carolyn's institutional knowledge, longstanding relationships in the valley and passion for telling the stories that impact people's lives are a huge asset to our community and The Aspen Times," publisher Samantha Johnston said. "It's been a long time coming, but we couldn't be more thrilled to bring Carolyn home."

Sackariason most recently worked as news director at Aspen Public Radio since 2015. Before that, she worked at the Aspen Daily News as editor and a reporter.

Aspen Times managing editor Rick Carroll, who has been covering city government, will move into a business role and help increase the Times' coverage of local business happenings, editor David Krause said.

"We have some exciting things planned to expand our coverage of the ever-changing business ventures in the area," Krause said.

Sackariason's Aspen career started in 1995 as a reporter at the Daily News. From 1999 to 2001, she worked as publisher of the Snowmass Sun, which is a sister paper of The Aspen Times. She left to launch the Santa Monica Daily Press with former Daily News owner Dave Danforth and another partner.

She returned to Aspen in 2006, working as a freelancer and eventually joining The Aspen Times as a business and City Hall reporter for three years before returning to the Daily News.