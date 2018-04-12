Carbondale seeks to limit tobacco sales to those 21 and older

Carbondale is looking to follow Aspen and Basalt’s lead and raise the age limit from 18 to 21 to buy not only vaping products but any type of tobacco.

The conversation at a Tuesday town Board of Trustees meeting grew out of concerns raised in a recent series of education sessions sponsored by the local schools about the rise in teenage use of electronic cigarettes and the practice of vaping.

E-cigarettes are a hand-held device that work by heating a liquid, usually containing nicotine, the drug found in tobacco, and creating an aerosol or vapor. Thus, the term “vaping.”

A variety of sweet flavors for the vaping oils and products such as hoodies that have vaping devices built into them, or that are disguised to look like external computer drives, make the products attractive to youth and easy to conceal.

"My takeaway is that this is something I don't want our youth any more exposed to than they certainly are now."

Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson Recommended Stories For You

“It really brought my awareness up about how vaping has exploded in last couple of years,” said Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson, who attended one of the recent sessions presented by Mandy Ivanov, Eagle County Public Health’s schools liaison, at Roaring Fork Schools in Carbondale, Basalt and Glenwood Springs.

“My takeaway is that this is something I don’t want our youth any more exposed to than they certainly are now,” Richardson said.