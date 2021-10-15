Carbondale narrows search for new town manager to 3 finalists

The Carbondale Board of Trustees has named its three finalist candidates for the open town manager position, including one person currently working for Pitkin County.

The board met in executive session during its regular Tuesday meeting, and announced Thursday its three final candidates to replace longtime former town manager Jay Harrington, who is now the Routt County manager.

The finalists of the position are: Kara Silbernagel, currently the assistant to the Pitkin County manager in Aspen; Jeff Durbin, most recently the town manager for Fraser, Colorado, and interim town manager for Frisco; and Jennifer Phillips most recently the city manager for Bothell, Washington.

The public is invited to attend a community meet-and-greet with the finalists from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Calaway Room at the Third Street Center (520 S. Third St.) in Carbondale.

“Candidates will introduce themselves to the audience briefly, and a free-form question-and-answer period will follow,” the release stated.





In August, the town engaged Columbia Ltd., a national recruitment firm with expertise in municipal government placement, to lead the search. A total of 35 applications were received, trustees announced.

“We are very pleased to announce the town manager finalists and encourage the community to attend next week’s meet-and-greet, where the public will get a chance to meet the finalists in person,” Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson said in the release.

Harrington had served as Carbondale town manager for 10 years before leaving in September to take the Routt County position. The town board appointed Public Works Director Kevin Schorzman as interim town manager until a new town manager is hired.