Carbondale ditches beer for food festival to run from Oct. 14-16

Carbondale is ditching Oktoberfest to begin a new autumn tradition with Farm Fest, which shines a spotlight on the area's agricultural heritage through local food and flavors and farm visitor experiences.

Carbondale has replaced Oktoberfest in order celebrate the local harvest and local food with this year’s inaugural Farm Fest from Oct. 14-16.

“Farm Fest will have the feel of Carbondale’s signature events, such as First Friday,” said Andrea Stewart, Executive Director of Carbondale Tourism in a press release.

The weekend-long event will promote eating locally and healthily with the participation of Carbondale’s restaurant community, some fun farm activities, ranch tours and an evening farmers market downtown.

“There will be a downtown night farmers market with live music, our restaurant community will be showcasing local ingredients on their menus and farms and ranches will open their doors to the community,” she said.

The festivities will wrap up with a community lunch at Spring Creek Ranch, featuring a line-up of local culinary champions who will create a feast from produce sourced throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and Western Colorado, according to the release.





Farm Fest is designed to connect residents and visitors with the agricultural heritage, and it will showcase and promote small agricultural businesses, food producers and restaurants.

It will be a celebration for local ag and food to tell their stories and highlight their connection to regional heritage.

“Carbondale’s unique ranching and farming legacy is thriving with a “gastro renaissance” driven by the young farmers and ranchers who are carving out boutique and micro-farming projects, while developing relationships with custom-grow chefs, brewers and distillers — resulting in unique flavors from the local terroir, while minimizing the distance food travels from farm to fork,” according to the release.

For more information, partnership opportunities and to purchase passes, visit http://www.carbondale.com/farmfest .