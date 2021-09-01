Candidates selected to replace Judge Fernandez-Ely

Two local lawyers have been nominated to replace Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely, and their names have been forwarded to Gov. Jared Polis.

Polis has until Sept. 15 to select either Ashley Andrews of Snowmass Village or Susan O’Bryan of Aspen, according to a Wednesday news release from the Colorado Judicial Department.

Andrews is a lawyer with the Colorado State Public Defender’s Office in Glenwood Springs and handles the public defender’s felony docket in Pitkin County District Court. O’Bryan is a lawyer in Aspen who also works with Alpine Legal Services, a non-profit civil legal assistance agency in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The Ninth Judicial Nominating Committee met virtually Tuesday and selected the candidates, according to the release. Anyone who wants to comment on the two nominees can email the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us .

Fernandez-Ely will retire Oct. 31 after spending 21 years as Pitkin County judge.

An eligible candidate for the job, which pays $93,931 a year, must be a resident of Pitkin County and a high school graduate.