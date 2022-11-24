Canada Goose opens Aspen outpost

Canada Goose, Aspen.

Canada Goose’s Aspen location opened on Nov. 16, just in time for larger crowds and colder months to breeze into town for the ski season.

Canada Goose has started “quest west” to bring the exclusive Canada Goose experience to towns, like Aspen, to broaden their customer base, company officials said.

“This season’s openings across the U.S. are an invitation to experience our beloved brand, powerful product, and exceptional experience, first-hand. They offer an opportunity to own a piece of the luxury of Canada,” said Carrie Baker, president of Canada Goose, in a recent press release. “Each of these cities are iconic in their own right and are the perfect locations to help us reach new heights and audiences.” This latest expansion includes locations in Aspen, Detroit, Las Vegas, and Denver.

Canada Goose, Aspen.

In addition to broadening the access of the Canada Goose shopping experience to the western United States, the company has begun to fulfill a mandate to give back to the people of the North who inspire the brand, company officials said, representing and appreciating their northern roots by displaying the work of Inuit artists in a number of retail locations.

The project is a reflection of the brand’s connection to the Canadian North. “From paintings to illustrations to sculptures – this is the largest retail collection of Inuit art in the world,” according to the press release.





There are more than 400 pieces of art in 45 of Canada Goose stores worldwide, and Aspen is home to two pieces. The Aspen location currently features the illustration work of artist Ningiukulu Teevee and a green stone carving by an Inuit artisan.

According to Canada Goose’s artist bio, “Ningiukulu Teeve’s works combine cultural storytelling with humorous — and sometimes mischievous — aspects of contemporary life.”

The company displays over 40 illustrations by Teevee throughout its stores, more than any other artist featured in the collection.

The brand has faced controversy throughout its 65-year tenure, including its use of coyote fur, a counterfeit market for its goods, and its representation and use of indigenous culture. With these artistic projects, Canada Goose is reshaping how it creates outerwear and pay homage to the company’s true northern roots, the company said.

Canada Goose, Aspen.

“Immersive brand storytelling sits at the heart of every Canada Goose retail experience, bringing its heritage, purpose, and function to life,” said the brand representative in the latest briefing.

Here, customers can find a selection of products for men, women, and children. This will include Canada Goose parkas, jackets, and rainwear, and well as everyday apparel and footwear. The brand has made efforts to expand its product base to all types of customers, “from hype beasts to the socially conscious.” Unique to the Aspen store, the brand will feature knitted beanies with the name of the town on the front.

Canada Goose, Aspen.

The new Canada Goose store is at 516 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, and is open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon-6 p.m.. Sundays.

