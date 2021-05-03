Campground reservations in White River National Forest now available

The summer season for roads and trails on the forest is approaching as well, with many opening to summer vehicles May 21.

Reservations are now available for many of the campgrounds on the White River National Forest, which open as early as mid-May.

“We expect another very busy summer season on the White River National Forest,” said Matt Henry, acting recreation program manager for the forest. “The more you plan ahead by making reservations early and by being aware of conditions and regulations, the better trip you’ll have.”

While many forest campgrounds are available for reservation at http://www.recreation.gov , there are also first-come, first-served developed campgrounds on the forest. These fill up quickly and hopeful campers will have a better chance of finding a site if they avoid peak periods such as weekends and holidays.

Campground information, current conditions including fire restrictions, motor vehicle use maps, important alerts and other information to help people plan ahead are available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver .

Several other popular areas on the White River National Forest require reservations. Reservations to hike Hanging Lake can be made at http://www.visitglenwood.org . Parking and shuttle reservations for the Maroon Bells Scenic Area are available at http://www.aspenchamber.org . The White River National Forest also has group sites, day-use areas and rental cabins available for reservation on http://www.recreation.gov .

“We really encourage people to plan ahead and have a backup plan or two in case their top choice for a campground or trailhead is full,” Henry said.

The summer season for roads and trails on the forest is approaching as well, with many opening to summer vehicles such as mountain bikes, OHVs and four-wheel drive vehicles May 21.

“We are seeing an increasing number of violations from mountain bikers and off-highway vehicles on roads and trails not yet open,” Henry said. “Please help us protect roads, trails and wildlife by being patient and hanging on just a few weeks more until they are open to summer vehicles.”