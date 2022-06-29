Calling all Snowmass columnists

Snowmass Sun logo

The Snowmass Sun seeks a new columnist to publish every other Wednesday in the paper and online. Applicants should live in Snowmass Village or have close ties to the town.

Columns can range in topic and run about 750-800 words in length. Commentary about Snowmass-specific town affairs is encouraged. The Sun currently pays $50 per column.

To apply, please email a 50- to 100-word introduction about your connection to the village and two ideas for columns to Snowmass Sun editor Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com and publisher Allison Pattillo at apatillo@aspentimes.com. The columnist slot is open until filled; the Sun also accepts guest commentaries and letters to the editor.