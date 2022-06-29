Calling all Snowmass columnists
Snowmass Sun seeks new commentary contributor
The Snowmass Sun seeks a new columnist to publish every other Wednesday in the paper and online. Applicants should live in Snowmass Village or have close ties to the town.
Columns can range in topic and run about 750-800 words in length. Commentary about Snowmass-specific town affairs is encouraged. The Sun currently pays $50 per column.
To apply, please email a 50- to 100-word introduction about your connection to the village and two ideas for columns to Snowmass Sun editor Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com and publisher Allison Pattillo at apatillo@aspentimes.com. The columnist slot is open until filled; the Sun also accepts guest commentaries and letters to the editor.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User