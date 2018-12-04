Buttermilk’s Fort Frog rising from the ashes for Saturday’s opening day

The new Fort Frog will rise from the ashes and debut Saturday during Buttermilk's opening day, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday.

The fort, which is just off the Summit Express lift on the No Problem run, will feature outdoor play areas including a slide, rope bridge, snowball launcher, faux-jail and rope hammocks.

The fort burned down in May 2016 after a group camped there and did not fully extinguish a fire they had started in a steel trash can.

On opening day, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for at 1 p.m. at Fort Frog and until 2:30 p.m. the inside of the fort will be open to tour the ski school museum and pick up free treats from the new candy bar.

Buttermilk opening day is also Chocolate Day, and there will be free chocolate stations set up around the mountain. All activities are open to the public.