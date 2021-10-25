 What’s the Big Deal: West End home closes for $22 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: West End home closes for $22 million

300 Lake Ave. (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $22 million

Date recorded: Oct. 18

Buyer: Peaches Trust

Seller: 300 Lake LLC


Address: 300 Lake Ave., Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 5,358 square feet

Lot size: 6,543 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $19,468,500

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,392,000

Property tax bill: $42,442.48

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Editor’s note: The Big Deal that published in Monday’s Business Monday section missed this listing as the largest of last week.

