What’s the Big Deal: West End home closes for $22 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $22 million
Date recorded: Oct. 18
Buyer: Peaches Trust
Seller: 300 Lake LLC
Address: 300 Lake Ave., Aspen
Neighborhood: West End
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 5,358 square feet
Lot size: 6,543 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $19,468,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,392,000
Property tax bill: $42,442.48
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Editor’s note: The Big Deal that published in Monday’s Business Monday section missed this listing as the largest of last week.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
What’s the Big Deal: West End home closes for $22 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.