What’s the Big Deal: Three Dolphins LLC snags Woody Creek ranch for $15.5M

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

81 East Pasture Lane, Woody Creek (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

Price: $15.5 million

Date recorded: Aug. 23

Buyer: Three Dolphins LLC

Seller: AVR AH LLC

Address: 81 East Pasture Lane, Woody Creek

Subdivision: Aspen Valley Ranch

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2009

Total heated area: 5,069 square feet

Lot size: 35.1 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $5,796,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: $414,410

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Business
