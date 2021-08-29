What’s the Big Deal: Three Dolphins LLC snags Woody Creek ranch for $15.5M
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $15.5 million
Date recorded: Aug. 23
Buyer: Three Dolphins LLC
Seller: AVR AH LLC
Address: 81 East Pasture Lane, Woody Creek
Subdivision: Aspen Valley Ranch
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2009
Total heated area: 5,069 square feet
Lot size: 35.1 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $5,796,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: $414,410
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Woody Creek property on East Pasture Lane was built in 2009 and sits on 35 acres.