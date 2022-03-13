What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home top transaction of the week
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $7.95 million
Date recorded: March 8
Buyer: 450 Terrace Snowmass LLC
Seller: Terrace at Snowmass LLC
Address: 450 Terrace Drive, Snowmass Village
Neighborhood: Melton Ranch
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1974; effective, 2017
Total heated area: 5,500 square feet; five bedrooms, six bathrooms
Lot size: 1.3 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $3,391,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $242,520
Property tax bill: $12,202.88
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
