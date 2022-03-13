 What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home top transaction of the week | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home top transaction of the week

450 Terrace Drive, Snowmass Village
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $7.95 million

Date recorded: March 8

Buyer: 450 Terrace Snowmass LLC

Seller: Terrace at Snowmass LLC


Address: 450 Terrace Drive, Snowmass Village

Neighborhood: Melton Ranch

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1974; effective, 2017

Total heated area: 5,500 square feet; five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 1.3 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $3,391,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $242,520

Property tax bill: $12,202.88

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Business
