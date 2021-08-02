What’s the Big Deal: Pitkin Green home sells for $18.25 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $18.25 million
Date recorded: July 29
Buyer: Nixon Laridsen Trust
Seller: Bluewhite LLC
Address: 904 Willoughby Way
Subdivision: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2000, actual; 2001, effective
Total heated area: 7,791 square feet
Lot size: 1.1 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $16,832,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,203,540
Property tax bill: $34,280
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
This Willoughby Way home on 1.1. acres recently sold for $18.25, making it the most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office last week.