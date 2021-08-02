 What’s the Big Deal: Pitkin Green home sells for $18.25 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Pitkin Green home sells for $18.25 million

904 Willoughby Way (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $18.25 million

Date recorded: July 29

Buyer: Nixon Laridsen Trust

Seller: Bluewhite LLC

Address: 904 Willoughby Way

Subdivision: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2000, actual; 2001, effective

Total heated area: 7,791 square feet

Lot size: 1.1 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $16,832,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,203,540

Property tax bill: $34,280

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

