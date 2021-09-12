 What’s the Big Deal: Mountainside home in Aspen scores $15.3 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Mountainside home in Aspen scores $15.3 million

603 S. Garmisch St., Aspen (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $15.3 million

Date recorded: Sept. 9

Buyer: 603 South Garmisch LLC

Seller: C2017 Acquisition LLC

Address: 603 S. Garmisch St., Aspen

Neighborhood: Base of Aspen Mountain; Barbee Family PUD

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2003-04

Total heated area: 5,755 square feet

Lot size: Quarter acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $14,750,700

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,054,680

Property tax bill: $28,227.04

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

