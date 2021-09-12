What’s the Big Deal: Mountainside home in Aspen scores $15.3 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $15.3 million
Date recorded: Sept. 9
Buyer: 603 South Garmisch LLC
Seller: C2017 Acquisition LLC
Address: 603 S. Garmisch St., Aspen
Neighborhood: Base of Aspen Mountain; Barbee Family PUD
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2003-04
Total heated area: 5,755 square feet
Lot size: Quarter acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $14,750,700
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,054,680
Property tax bill: $28,227.04
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
