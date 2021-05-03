 What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Valley home goes for $8.65 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Valley home goes for $8.65 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $8.65 million

Date recorded: April 28

Buyer: Katie Vander Weide

Seller: 97 Mountain Laurel Court Partners LLC

Address: 97 Mountain Laurel Ct.

Neighborhood: Mountain Valley

Property type: Residential

Year built: Last remodel, 2019

Total heated area: 3,480 square feet

Lot size: 16,896 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $2,842,100

Assessor’s office assessed value: $203,210

Property tax bill: $7,275

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

