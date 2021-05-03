What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Valley home goes for $8.65 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $8.65 million
Date recorded: April 28
Buyer: Katie Vander Weide
Seller: 97 Mountain Laurel Court Partners LLC
Address: 97 Mountain Laurel Ct.
Neighborhood: Mountain Valley
Property type: Residential
Year built: Last remodel, 2019
Total heated area: 3,480 square feet
Lot size: 16,896 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $2,842,100
Assessor’s office assessed value: $203,210
Property tax bill: $7,275
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Valley home goes for $8.65 million
What’s the Big Deal is a weekly column based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office the prior week.