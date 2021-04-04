 What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Chalet price tag — $68 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Chalet price tag — $68 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Snow covers the entrance of the Mountain Chalet in downtown Aspen on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

Price: $68 million

Date recorded: March 31

Buyer: 2021 Aspen Mountain Chalet (Zach Kupperman and Larry McGuire)

Historic Mountain Chalet in downtown Aspen sold to new ownership group

Seller: Mountain Chalet Enterprises Inc. (Melville family)

Address: 333 E. Durant Ave.

Neighborhood: Aspen Mountain

Property type: Lodging

Year built: 1966

Total heated area: 31,052 square feet

Lot size: 15,000 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $22.5 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $6.525 million

Property tax bill: $240,000

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

