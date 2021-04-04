What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Chalet price tag — $68 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $68 million
Date recorded: March 31
Buyer: 2021 Aspen Mountain Chalet (Zach Kupperman and Larry McGuire)
Historic Mountain Chalet in downtown Aspen sold to new ownership group
Seller: Mountain Chalet Enterprises Inc. (Melville family)
Address: 333 E. Durant Ave.
Neighborhood: Aspen Mountain
Property type: Lodging
Year built: 1966
Total heated area: 31,052 square feet
Lot size: 15,000 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $22.5 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $6.525 million
Property tax bill: $240,000
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
