 What’s the Big Deal: Knollwood home closes for $9.7 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Knollwood home closes for $9.7 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $9.7 million

Date recorded: May 27

Buyer: Blake Shue and Hannah Vander Weide

Seller: Community Holdings Aspen LLC

Address: 18 Westview Drive, Aspen

Subdivision: Knollwood

Property type: Single-family residential

Last remodel: 2019

Total heated area: 4,717 square feet

Lot size: 20,410 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: 9,148,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $654,150

Property tax bill: $17,291

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

