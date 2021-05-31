What’s the Big Deal: Knollwood home closes for $9.7 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $9.7 million
Date recorded: May 27
Buyer: Blake Shue and Hannah Vander Weide
Seller: Community Holdings Aspen LLC
Address: 18 Westview Drive, Aspen
Subdivision: Knollwood
Property type: Single-family residential
Last remodel: 2019
Total heated area: 4,717 square feet
Lot size: 20,410 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: 9,148,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $654,150
Property tax bill: $17,291
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
