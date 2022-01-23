What’s the Big Deal: Just shy of $18M for Hallam home
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $17.995 million
Date recorded: Jan. 18
Buyer: 709 West Hallam Street LLC
Seller: Hallam 1 LLC
Address: 709 W. Hallam St., Aspen
Neighborhood: West End
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: actual, 1988; effective, 2021
Total heated area: 4,699 square feet (5 bedrooms, 6 baths)
Lot size: 5,968 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $5,290,100
Assessor’s office assessed value: $378,250
Property tax bill: $13,421.44
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
