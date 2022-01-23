 What’s the Big Deal: Just shy of $18M for Hallam home | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Just shy of $18M for Hallam home

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

709 W. Hallam St. (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

Price: $17.995 million

Date recorded: Jan. 18

Buyer: 709 West Hallam Street LLC

Seller: Hallam 1 LLC


Address: 709 W. Hallam St., Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: actual, 1988; effective, 2021

Total heated area: 4,699 square feet (5 bedrooms, 6 baths)

Lot size: 5,968 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $5,290,100

Assessor’s office assessed value: $378,250

Property tax bill: $13,421.44

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

