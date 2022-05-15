 What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home sells for $12.125 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home sells for $12.125 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $12.125 million

Date recorded: May 9

Buyer: SM-McSkimming LLC

Seller: GSS McSkimming LLC


Address: 312 McSkimming Road

Neighborhood: Aspen Grove, east Aspen

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2021

Total heated area: 5,193 square feet

Lot size: 15,000 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $6,253,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $434,600

Property tax bill: $29,098

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

