What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home sells for $12.125 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $12.125 million
Date recorded: May 9
Buyer: SM-McSkimming LLC
Seller: GSS McSkimming LLC
Address: 312 McSkimming Road
Neighborhood: Aspen Grove, east Aspen
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2021
Total heated area: 5,193 square feet
Lot size: 15,000 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $6,253,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $434,600
Property tax bill: $29,098
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
