 What's the Big Deal: Downtown Aspen changes ownership for $28.5M
What’s the Big Deal: Downtown Aspen changes ownership for $28.5M

News |


What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $28.5 million

Date recorded: Dec. 22

Buyer: Mockingbird Interests Aspen LLC (Dallas)

Seller: CTO18 Aspen LLC (Dallas)

Address: 535 E. Hyman Ave.

Neighborhood: Downtown Aspen

Property type: Commercial condo

Year built: 2015

Total heated area: 20,000 square feet

Worth noting: Stephen Summers and Corey Duhon, both members of the LLC that acquired the building’s six commercial units for $28 million in 2018, are also part of the new ownership group.

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

