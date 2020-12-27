What’s the Big Deal: Downtown Aspen changes ownership for $28.5M
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $28.5 million
Date recorded: Dec. 22
Buyer: Mockingbird Interests Aspen LLC (Dallas)
Seller: CTO18 Aspen LLC (Dallas)
Address: 535 E. Hyman Ave.
Neighborhood: Downtown Aspen
Property type: Commercial condo
Year built: 2015
Total heated area: 20,000 square feet
Worth noting: Stephen Summers and Corey Duhon, both members of the LLC that acquired the building’s six commercial units for $28 million in 2018, are also part of the new ownership group.
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
