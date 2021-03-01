What’s the Big Deal: Cabin property sells for $7.75 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $7.75 million
Date recorded: Feb. 25
Buyer: 2 N Washington LLC
Seller: Fox Crossing Properties Lots 4 and 6 LLC
Address: 541 Race, No. K
Subdivision: Fox Crossing
Property type: Residential log home
Year built: actual, 1964; last remodel, 2019
Total heated area: 3,553 square feet
Details: Property was originally developed with rental units in 1964 and known as both the Griffith Cabins and Line Shack Cabins
Lot size: 6,068 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $2,017,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $144,240
Property tax bill: $5,196
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
