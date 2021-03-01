 What’s the Big Deal: Cabin property sells for $7.75 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Cabin property sells for $7.75 million

News News |

541 Race, No. K (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $7.75 million

Date recorded: Feb. 25

Buyer: 2 N Washington LLC

Seller: Fox Crossing Properties Lots 4 and 6 LLC

Address: 541 Race, No. K

Subdivision: Fox Crossing

Property type: Residential log home

Year built: actual, 1964; last remodel, 2019

Total heated area: 3,553 square feet

Details: Property was originally developed with rental units in 1964 and known as both the Griffith Cabins and Line Shack Cabins

Lot size: 6,068 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $2,017,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $144,240

Property tax bill: $5,196

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

