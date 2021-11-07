 What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home sells for $25M plus | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home sells for $25M plus

News News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

31 Northstar Circle, Aspen (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

Price: $25.725 million

Date recorded: Nov. 5, 2021

Buyer: 31 Northstar LLC

Seller: David and Lily Beirne


Address: 31 Northstar Circle, Aspen

Neighborhood: The Preserve Subdivision, east Aspen

Property type: Residential

Year built: 1999

Total heated area: 11,633 square feet

Lot size: 2.1 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $24,016,500.

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,717,180

Property tax bill: $39,739.68

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more