What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home sells for $25M plus
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $25.725 million
Date recorded: Nov. 5, 2021
Buyer: 31 Northstar LLC
Seller: David and Lily Beirne
Address: 31 Northstar Circle, Aspen
Neighborhood: The Preserve Subdivision, east Aspen
Property type: Residential
Year built: 1999
Total heated area: 11,633 square feet
Lot size: 2.1 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $24,016,500.
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,717,180
Property tax bill: $39,739.68
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
